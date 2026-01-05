Minor Detained For Recording Videos At Women's Toilet In Bengaluru Theatre

A minor was taken into custody after women alleged that he was recording videos inside the ladies' toilet of a movie theatre in Bengaluru.

The incident happened while the re-released Telugu film 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav' was being screened at the Sandhya Cinema Theatre on Sunday night.

According to the women, they noticed a camera inside the washroom when they went to use the toilet and immediately raised an alarm. People present at the theatre rushed to the spot, caught the accused, assaulted him, and later handed him over to the police.

At around 9:30 pm, police received information through “Namma 112” about the situation at Sandhya Cinema Theatre. A patrol vehicle officer along with staff from Madiwala Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police said a juvenile boy was allegedly recording videos inside the women's washroom. The minor was safely rescued from the crowd and taken to the police station. Another suspect was also taken in for inquiry.

The crowd gathered at the theatre was pacified and later dispersed.

Based on the complaint lodged by the women, the juvenile and his mobile phone were taken into custody for investigation.

Police said the management committee of Sandhya Cinema Theatre is also being questioned in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to trace another accused who is on the run, and further investigation is in progress.