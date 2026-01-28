Nepali Help Loots Valuables Worth Rs 18 Crore From Bengaluru House

A massive jewellery heist worth nearly Rs 18 crore has been reported in a household in Bengaluru, after thieves allegedly broke into multiple lockers inside the residence of 28‑year‑old businessman and escaped with large quantities of gold and silver while the family was away.

According to the police, the family had employed several domestic workers, including a cook named Ambika, a staffer named Siddharam, and two housekeeping workers, Dinesh and Kamala. Police said Dinesh and Kamala had joined the household only about 20 days ago through a housekeeping agency.

On January 25, around 9:00 am, Shimanth S Arjun, his mother Malini, and his wife Tanmayi left home to attend a ceremony at a relative's place. His father was away in another town for work at the time.

At about 12:38 pm, the cook Ambika allegedly called the family, informing them that Dinesh, Kamala and others had broken open cupboards and fled. When the family rushed back, they found the locker in the ground-floor bedroom forced open with an iron rod and valuables missing.

Shimanth stated in his complaint that around 10 kg of gold and diamond jewellery had been taken from the ground-floor locker. The locker on the first floor had also been broken open. From there, the family reported the theft of approximately 1.5 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver jewellery, and Rs 11.5 lakh in cash.

In total, about 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery and 5 kg of silver ornaments were reported stolen.

The complainant alleged that the accused staff, who had been working in the house, closely observed the family's movements and committed the theft when no one was present at home.

Police have registered a case against Dinesh (32), his wife Kamala (25), and others. An investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the stolen valuables.