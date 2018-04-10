Massive Search In Bengaluru For Anthropologist, 35, Missing For A Week The police say the woman was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. She left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.

Share EMAIL PRINT 35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, has been missing from Bengaluru for nearly a week. Bengaluru: A 35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, has been missing from Bengaluru for nearly a week and her friends and colleagues are desperately looking for her using a google spreadsheet to coordinate a massive search.



Ms Majumdar, a PhD student, has been missing since April 4 (Wednesday), the day she arrived from Canada and was taken by her parents to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents say she slept in her room till 9 pm and then went out with her handbag. She never returned.



The police say she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. She left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.



Ms Majumdar studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.



A day before her disappearance, she had not responded to calls from her parents. When she finally got back a day later, she said she had arrived in New Delhi. She was asked by her father to fly to Bengaluru.



Her family and friends have shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some clue about her location. Pamphlets are being distributed and the police are searching hospitals and hotels.



If you are a part of the search team, please take a moment to update



If you have any information on Atreyee Majumdar, please contact 9845261515 or 9448290990.







