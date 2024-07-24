Man Breaks Into Bengaluru Hostel At Night, Slits Woman's Throat: Cops

A 24-year-old woman was killed inside her a hostel in Bangalore by a man who slipped into the building late last night, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Kriti Kumari from Bihar, was living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bangaluru's Koremangala.

The unidentified man entered the building at 11 pm on Tuesday with a knife and slit Kriti's throat before fleeing the scene, police said.

The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet. The police are checking CCTV footage in the area to identify the attacker.

