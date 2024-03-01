Bomb Blast At The Rameshwaram Cafe: What We Know So Far

CCTV grab of the IED blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

A blast at a popular restaurant in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli today was captured on CCTV. Nine people were injured in the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe, the police said.

Initially, when the blast was reported this afternoon, it was not clear what could have caused it. The police had said they would not speculate and wait for the forensics team. There were reports it could have been a faulty cooking gas cylinder or a pipeline.

Soon, a team of the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a bomb squad came to the cafe.

By then, BJP's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he spoke to the cafe owner and came to know that a bag that was left behind at the cafe exploded.

Less than an hour later, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters he heard it was an improvised explosive device (IED).