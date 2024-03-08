Video: An Hour After Bengaluru Cafe Blast, Suspect Seen Boarding A Bus

The NIA has also announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspect.

Nearly an hour after the blast at Bengaluru's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' last week, the prime suspect was seen boarding a bus. The suspect, captured on the CCTV camera on the bus, was seen wearing a t-shirt, cap and facemask.

The timestamp on the video says 2.03 pm on March 1, about 60 minutes after the blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device, hit the quick-service eatery at 12.56 pm. Ten people were injured in the blast. The man allegedly left behind a bag in the cafe which had the IED in it.

NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase.

📞 Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information.

Your identity will remain confidential.

The man, with a backpack, sits in a seat but gets up soon after noticing the camers on the bus. He goes to

In another footage, from the same day around 9 pm, he is seen roaming inside a bus station.

The CCTV clips have been shared by the National Investigation Agency that is probing the case. The NIA has sought people's help in indentifying the suspect. The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police is also assisting the anti-terror agency in the case.

As per the team investigating the blast, the man changed his clothes after the incident and travelled by a bus.

Earlier, the agency released a footage of the man while keeping a bag in The Rameshwaram Cafe.

The case was handed over to the NIA on March 3, two days after the incident.

The eatery is set to re-open its doors to visitors tomorrow. It will re-open "brighter and stronger", for business Saturday morning, the restaurant's HR head told NDTV today.