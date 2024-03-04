CCTV Shows Suspect In The Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Sat Inside For 9 Minutes

The blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe left 10 people injured

The suspect in the bombing of a popular cafe in Bengaluru last week spent nine minutes inside before he left, new CCTV footage shows.

The new footage shows the suspect in sunglasses, mask, and a baseball hat walking towards The Rameshwaram Cafe from a bus stand. He is also seen talking on a mobile phone as he enters the cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield at 11.34 am on Friday.

Another footage shows the suspect leaving the cafe at 11.43 am. He walks away as hurriedly as he came.

The CCTV evidence indicates the suspect spent only nine minutes at The Rameshwaram Cafe.

He had left a bag with an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the cafe. The blast left 10 people injured, including some of the cafe staff.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. Earlier, the Bengaluru Police had filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

"We are continuing our investigation. Eight teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footage," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said.

"... We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG (National Security Guards) arrived here. We will definitely find the person. We had a meeting yesterday and briefed the Chief Minister," he added.