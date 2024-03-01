On CCTV, Moment Explosion Hit Popular Bengaluru Cafe

Hours after nine people were injured in a bomb blast at a Bengaluru cafe, disturbing CCTV footage has emerged showing a normal busy afternoon at the popular establishment, followed by an explosion which left at least one woman lying on the floor and several other people running for their lives.

The blast, at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli, occurred around 12.30 pm today and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attack.

A CCTV camera, placed above a counter in the cafe, captured the moments leading up to the blast as well as its immediate aftermath. Customers can be seen waiting to get a table and a waiter is about to put a plate on the counter when the explosion rips through a portion of the cafe.