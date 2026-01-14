'Happy Birthday, Yash' Banners Along Metro Flyover In Bengaluru, Case Filed

Putting up flex banners with "Happy Birthday, Yash" has drawn a First Information Report (FIR) in Bengaluru. These banners, to mark the actor's birthday, were installed along a metro flyover in the city.

According to the FIR, registered at the High Grounds Police Station, on January 9, an Assistant Engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out an inspection after receiving instructions from the BBMP Commissioner. During the inspection, it was observed that large flex banners related to actor Yash's birthday were installed on the walls of the flyover stretch from Challaghatta Metro Station to Pindaya Man Circle.

The FIR states that the banners were put up by G S Creation and Venu Groups, named as Accused number 1, without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority. When the Assistant Executive Engineer visited the location, it was confirmed that the installation was completely unauthorised.

BBMP officials noted that the illegal banners violated public property rules and defaced the visual appeal of Bengaluru city. Following this, a formal complaint was filed seeking legal action against the individuals and groups responsible for installing the banners.

Based on the complaint, High Grounds Police registered an FIR and have initiated further investigation.