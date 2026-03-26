Family Dispute Turns Violent, Bengaluru Woman Attacked, Granddaughter Kidnapped

A family dispute turned violent in Bengaluru after a 59-year-old woman was attacked inside her home and her granddaughter was kidnapped, police said.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 7:00 am on Wednesday when the woman's younger brother arrived at her residence along with his wife, son and the son's associates. The group allegedly picked up an argument over an ongoing family dispute, which later turned violent.

Police said the woman was allegedly attacked with a knife and an iron rod during the assault.

During the incident, the accused allegedly kidnapped the woman's granddaughter before fleeing the spot.

The injured woman was rushed to St. John's Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors have confirmed that she is now out of danger.

A case has been registered at the police station, and a manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the accused. A special team has also been formed to investigate the matter and locate the kidnapped child.

Further investigation is underway.

