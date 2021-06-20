Weddings Held Amid Covid Lockdown In Karnataka Temple, Case Lodged

Case will be lodged against the violators, police said. (Representational)

The Mangaluru Police and the Mangaluru City Corporation authorities raided Shree Mangaladevi Temple's premises for violating Covid lockdown rules by holding wedding functions on Sunday.

Four weddings were held without the permission of the district administration at the temple's wedding hall. On receiving information about the same, the officials raided the spot and stopped the proceedings.

According to the Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP), Madan Mohan, outdoor or public events in the district are not permitted. Marriage ceremonies can be conducted only at home with limited members.

"Based on the information, we raided the place. The temple administration gave permission for four marriage events today. After a detailed enquiry we will register a case under the Karnataka epidemic disease act, against those who are involved in this," said Mr Mohan.

