Chinese Man Arrested With Sandalwood Worth Rs 6.20 Lakh In Bengaluru

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh was seized from a Chinese man as he was about to board a Hong Kong bound flight from the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru, the customs department said.

The man was detained just as he was about to board a flight for Hong Kong on November 6.

An examination of his checked in and hand baggage of the man, revealed that he had concealed 34.46 kg of sandalwood "in the form of cubes and rough shapes," a customs release said.

The sandalwood was valued at about Rs 6.20 lakh in the Indian market and Rs.14.58 lakh in the International market, it said.

Export of sandalwood in the form of cubes and rough shapes is prohibited in terms of Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20.

The passenger was arrested on November 7 and produced before the Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru the same day.

He has been remanded to judicial custody up to November 21, the release said.

