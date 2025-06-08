On CCTV, 2 Men With Suitcase In Which Teen's Body Was Found Near Bengaluru

Nearly three weeks after a teenager's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near railway tracks on the outskirts of Bengaluru, CCTV footage has emerged which shows two men carrying the bag.

The body of the 17-year-old was found folded inside the blue suitcase near the railway tracks in Chandapura on May 21. The clip captured the two men carrying the suitcase a day before. They were seen carrying the bag, walking on a deserted road at 11.51 pm before exiting the CCTV frame.

Just seconds later, one of the men enters the frame, seeming to check something behind a tree and then goes the way he came from.

Another clip at 11.50 pm shows the two men deep in discussion before they lift the bag and walk towards the tracks.

On Saturday, the Suryanagar police of the Bengaluru Rural division arrested seven accused in the case from Bihar. All the accused are natives of the Nawada district in Bihar.

Three out of the seven accused have been identified as Ashiq Kumar, Mukesh, and Rajaram Mohan. According to officials, Ashiq Kumar is married and has two children.

The case was officially registered at Suryanagar Police Station on May 21.

Preliminary investigation had suggested that the girl was murdered elsewhere and the body, which was stuffed in a suitcase, was thrown out of a moving train. However, the police said that while the girl was killed at a different location, the accused stuffed her body into the suitcase and transported it near the railway tracks in a cab.