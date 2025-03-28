Bengaluru Techie Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase, Then Attempts Suicide

A 36-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru allegedly murdered his wife, chopped her body into pieces, and stuffed it into a suitcase before fleeing to Pune, where he later attempted suicide. The incident took place in Bengaluru's Doddakannahalli area.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Gauri Anil Sambekar, while the accused, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, both of whom are native of Maharashtra. The couple had been living in Bengaluru for the past year.

The grisly crime came to light on Thursday when Gauri's body was discovered packed inside a suitcase at their residence. According to initial forensic analysis, the victim had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen, with her body later dismembered into eight to ten pieces before being concealed.

"The couple hailed from Maharashtra and shifted to Bengaluru one year ago. The owner of the house called the police control room after finding the body in the suitcase. The woman completed her bachelors in Mass Media and the accused husband worked at a private firm. He was working from home," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Sarah Fathima.

Rakesh allegedly called Gauri's parents after committing the crime, confessing to the act over the phone. The parents, alarmed by the confession, immediately informed the Maharashtra police, who in turn alerted their counterparts in Karnataka.

"Matrimonial discord seems to be the primary reason behind the murder," said B Dayanand, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, said.

Following the crime, Rakesh fled Bengaluru and was tracked down in Pune through a coordinated operation involving call detail records and digital surveillance. He was found in an unconscious state, having consumed poison in an attempt to end his life. He is currently hospitalised in Pune. A police team from Bengaluru has already left for Pune to escort Rakesh back to the city once his condition stabilises.