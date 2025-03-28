Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase In Bengaluru, Husband Arrested From Pune

A woman's body has been found stuffed in a suitcase at a residence near Hulimavu, sending shockwaves across Bengaluru. Gauri Anil Sambekar, 32, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Rakesh, who is from Maharashtra. The man has been arrested from Pune, sources said.

Reports said Rakesh Sambekar had contacted Gauri's parents and confessed to the crime over a phone call.

Following a tip-off on this from the Maharashtra Police, the local police had reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Forensic and crime teams were deployed.

"At around 5:30 pm, we received a call at the control room about a suspected hanging case. When the Hulimavu police reached the house, they found the door locked. After gaining entry, they found a suitcase in the bathroom," said Sarah Fatima, a senior officer of the local police.

The forensics team opened the suitcase and found the body, she said.

"The body of the woman is intact and not in pieces (as is usually the case with suitcase murders) -- but there are severe injury marks," the officer said.

"We will know the extent and nature of the injuries once we receive the postmortem report," she said.

The police, she added, initially drew a blank when they tried to trace her husband. Later, they were informed that he was detained. "We have now registered a case of murder," she said.

HUSBAND ARRESTED FROM PUNE

Rakesh Sambekar had fled to Pune following the murder, the police said. However, swift coordination between Hulimavu and Pune police - enabled after tracking his call records - led to the man's arrest.

A team from Bengaluru has now left for Pune to bring the suspect back for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Investigation is on into the motive of the crime.

"We are investigating further to understand what exactly happened," the officer said.

The couple, she said, got married two years ago. They are from Maharashtra and had moved to Bengaluru two months ago for work. He works as a project manager at an IT company. She was a housewife and was looking for a job.