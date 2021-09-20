Migrant Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor In Bengaluru: Police

The migrant labourer is from West Bengal and has been arrested. (Representational)

The alleged rape of a minor girl by a migrant labourer from West Bengal and the demand by the girl's parents and local people urging the police to hand over the accused following his arrest led to tense moments at a police station.

The minor was allegedly raped on Sunday by Saurav Mistry, a 23-year old labourer from 24 Parganas in West Bengal after he took the five-year old girl on the pretext of showing her a video on his mobile phone.

The girl returned home crying and complained to her parents about the accused. Subsequently, the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police acted swiftly and arrested the migrant worker.

By then, the parents had alerted the neighbours, who gathered at the Sanjay Nagar police station demanding that police hand over the man to them.

The crowd dispersed after the police assured them that they would ensure justice to the victim and punishment to the accused.