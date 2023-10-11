Bengaluru Man Shared Partner's Morphed Pics Online, Liked Reading Comments; Arrested

Bengaluru Man arrested for posting private pictures of live-in partner on social media (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly posting morphed private pictures of his live-in partner on various social media platforms, police said today.

Sanjay Kumar was in live-in relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend for sometime now. The two are from Vellore in Tamil Nadu and knew each other since class 10. The couple was planning to get married.

The man derived "pleasure" from reading comments posted below the uploaded pictures of her girlfriend, the police said after his interrogation.

The woman along with Sanjay Kumar filed a complaint with police alleging someone had uploaded her private pictures on some social media platforms such as Telegram and Instagram.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the India Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police officer said.

As part of the probe, the investigators approached the social media platforms concerned to take down those photos and also sought details of the alleged account holder through whose handle they were uploaded online.

During investigation, it turned out that it was in fact her boyfriend who had posted them, he added.

The accused was then arrested and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He had also posted morphed pictures of his friends and relatives on social media platforms, police said.



