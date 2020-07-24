Man, 28, Arrested For Uploading Child Pornography On Social Media

The man was taken into custody and during inquiry it was found that he had a criminal record.

A 28-year-old man accused of uploading child pornography videos on Facebook was arrested in Bengaluru on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Vittal Nagara in the city.

"Accused involved in Child Pornography arrested by CCB team led by PI (Police Inspector) Jagdeesh.. accused is a rowdy shelter and has previous 6 cases against him.. used to upload child pornography videos on Facebook.. further investigation on..," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

According a release, based on a complaint received, a case was registered under the IT Act and the Central Crime Branch's team arrested the accused.

He was taken into custody and during inquiry it was found that he had a criminal record. In 2014, he was arrested in eight cases including robbery, theft and others.

"Investigation is on, regarding uploading child pronography videos on Facebook," it said.