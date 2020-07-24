Man, 28, Arrested For Uploading Child Pornography On Social Media

According a release, based on a complaint received, a case was registered under the IT Act and the Central Crime Branch's team arrested the accused.

The man was taken into custody and during inquiry it was found that he had a criminal record.

Bengaluru:

A 28-year-old man accused of uploading child pornography videos on Facebook was arrested in Bengaluru on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Vittal Nagara in the city.

"Accused involved in Child Pornography arrested by CCB team led by PI (Police Inspector) Jagdeesh.. accused is a rowdy shelter and has previous 6 cases against him.. used to upload child pornography videos on Facebook.. further investigation on..," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

He was taken into custody and during inquiry it was found that he had a criminal record. In 2014, he was arrested in eight cases including robbery, theft and others.

"Investigation is on, regarding uploading child pronography videos on Facebook," it said. 

Bengaluru policechild pornography

