Bengaluru Police Form All Women Bike Team To Promote Female Safety

Bengaluru women cops were trained to improve their riding skills. (Twitter)

Bengaluru police formed an all-women police motorcycle brigade 'We for Women' aimed at making the city a safe place for women and children.

"We trained 15 lady sub-inspectors as of now and will continue to grow this team of motorcyclists. We want these women to lead by example and inspire other women as well while keeping the city safe," said Divya Sara Thomas, city armed reserve headquarters deputy commissioner of police, in a statement.

Women police officers with a passion for riding were identified and trained to improve their riding skills under various conditions.

The bullet brigade, set to expand further, will execute patrolling duties and shatter gender stereotype, Ms Thomas said.

Women Police Officers & other staff participated in the Enfield Motorcycle Rally today, in collaboration with Royal Enfield. Flagged off by Police Commissioner Bengaluru City, Sri Bhaskar Rao, IPS, at 6:00 a.m. from CAR (Hq) Mysore Road to Boganandeshwara Temple, Chikkaballapura.

Trained in two phases, the policewomen learned to handle bullet models such as Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Classic 350.

In the second phase of training in December and January, the officers were exposed to riding in notorious Bengaluru traffic conditions.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao flagged off and joined the bullet borne police women on a ride to Nandi Hills from the city armed reserve headquarters.