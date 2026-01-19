Bengaluru Civic Polls To Be Held On Ballot Papers Amid EVM Debate

The Karnataka Election Commission has indicated that the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections are likely to be held after May 25 and will be conducted using ballot papers. This comes amid continued objections raised by the Congress party at both the state and national levels over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which were used in the previous Bengaluru civic polls.

Karnataka Chief Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi clarified the commission's stand on the electoral process and the use of ballot papers. Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for the GBA polls, he said, "For this SIR, we are also doing the same process only. We are correcting the list, their names, and details."

On the decision to use ballot papers, Sangreshi said, "These GBA polls will be conducted through ballot papers. The Supreme Court has also said there is nothing wrong with using ballot papers. In GBA also, there is a provision to use it."

He further added that just as the Election Commission of India takes decisions independently, the State Election Commission also has the authority to do so.

"The ECI takes its decision; in the same way, the State Election Commission also takes the decision. It will be a hundred per cent success," he said.

Sangreshi also pointed out that ballot paper voting is not prohibited and is followed in several developed countries. "This is not banned. We are doing it. Even developed countries like the USA conduct elections using ballot papers. Only MLA and MP elections are conducted using EVMs," he said.

After the announcement, the BJP targeted the Congress party in the state.

"It was Rajeev Gandhi who introduced EVM for polls. But the Congress party, in order to impress Rahul Gandhi, is resorting to ballot papers for local body polls. Whether it is EVM or ballot paper, the defeat of Congress is sure," BJP spokesperson Prakash S said.

Bengaluru ward-wise draft electoral rolls

The State Election Commission has also published the ward-wise draft electoral rolls for five city municipal corporations.

Under the GBA, a total of 369 wards have been constituted across five city municipal corporations: Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, and Bengaluru West.

The officials said that the draft electoral rolls will be available at the offices of the District Election Officers, Commissioners of the five city municipal corporations, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and at all polling stations within the limits of the five corporations. The ward-wise draft electoral rolls are also accessible on the official website.

The period for filing claims and objections has been fixed from January 20 to February 3. Disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between February 4 and February 18, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on March 16.

According to the draft voter list, the GBA has a total of 88,91,411 voters. This includes 45,69,193 male voters, 43,20,583 female voters, and 1,635 voters in the others category.

Voter statistics show that Bengaluru Central City Municipal Corporation has 63 wards, 1,305 polling stations, and 14,25,483 voters. Bengaluru North City Municipal Corporation has 72 wards, 1,716 polling stations, and 19,54,206 voters. Bengaluru South City Municipal Corporation comprises 72 wards with 1,614 polling stations and 17,44,270 voters. Bengaluru East City Municipal Corporation has 50 wards, 916 polling stations, and 10,41,738 voters. Bengaluru West City Municipal Corporation has the highest number of wards at 112, with 27,25,714 voters.

Among all wards, ward number 23 of Bengaluru West City Municipal Corporation has the highest number of voters at 49,530, while ward number 16 of Bengaluru East City Municipal Corporation has the lowest number with 10,926 voters.

Political parties have also been requested to appoint one booth-level agent for each polling station in every ward to assist in the verification process.