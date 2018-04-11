Anthropologist, Missing For A Week, Found After Huge Search In Bengaluru Her family and friends shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some clue about her location.

A 35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, had been missing from Bengaluru for nearly a week.



Ms Majumdar, a PhD student, had been missing since last Wednesday, the day she arrived from Canada and was taken by her parents to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents said she slept in her room till 9 pm and then went out with her handbag.



The police say she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. She left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.



Ms Majumdar studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.



A day before her disappearance, she had not responded to calls from her parents. When she finally got back a day later, she said she had arrived in New Delhi. She was asked by her father to fly to Bengaluru.



Her family and friends shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some clue about her location. Pamphlets were distributed and the police are searching hospitals and hotels.



