Anthropologist, Missing For A Week, Found After Huge Search In Bengaluru

Ms Majumdar, a PhD student, had been missing since last Wednesday, the day she arrived from Canada and was taken by her parents to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents said she slept in her room till 9 pm and then went out with her handbag.
The police say she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. She left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.
Ms Majumdar studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.
Comments
Her family and friends shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some clue about her location. Pamphlets were distributed and the police are searching hospitals and hotels.