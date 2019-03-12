Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, Fire Arms Banned In Bengaluru

The ban will be in force till May 27, after the end of vote count on May 23. (FILE PHOTO)

With the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 18 and 23, the issuance of licenses for fire arms and their possession have been banned in Bengaluru, an official order said on Tuesday.

"All the fire arms of license holders in Bengaluru shall be deposited with the jurisdictional police station with immediate effect," said the order dated March 11 from city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar.

The ban will be in force till May 27, after the end of vote count on May 23.

However, the State and the Central government departments, public and private sector agencies to whom fire arms were issued for security, sportsmen who are part of the National Rifle Association and communities entitled to display weapons by longstanding law and custom, are exempted from the ban.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases -- on April 18 for 14 seats and on April 23 for another 14 seats.