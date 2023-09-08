72 Exotic Snakes, 6 Capuchin Monkeys Found Stuffed In Bag At Bengaluru Airport

While the pythons and cobras were alive, the monkeys were found to be dead, they said.

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday seized 55 ball pythons, 17 king cobras and six capuchin monkeys, officials said.

According to a statement by the Bengaluru Customs, the animals were stuffed in baggage and arrived on an Air Asia flight from Bangkok (Flight Number FD 137) which landed at Bengaluru airport at 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

"The baggage which arrived by Flight No. FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok at 10:30 pm was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising of 55 Ball Pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 King Cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six (06) Capuchin Monkeys were found to be dead," the release by the Bengaluru Customs read.

All the 78 animals are Schedule animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendices of CITES, it added.

The animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The live animals have been deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed with proper sanitary measures, the statement read.

Further investigation is under progress.

