The health officer said children started complaining of vomiting and stomach pain. (Representational)

As many as 103 inmates of a boys remand home fell ill on Monday in a suspected case of food poisoning, an official said.

They were taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and were out of danger, the official said quoting doctors.

The health officer of Bengaluru urban district K S Prakash told PTI that the children started complaining of vomiting and stomach pain soon after having breakfast.

"We are waiting for the lab report on the food sample sent for tests," the officer said.