Yezdi Teases New Motorcycle Ahead Of April 23 Launch - Is It 2026 Scrambler?

Yezdi Motorcycles, operating under the umbrella of Classic Legends, is set to launch a new product in the Indian market. As of now, the brand has not shared any details of the upcoming product. However, the first teaser is out on social media platforms with a cryptic caption, giving a hint at the upcoming motorcycle.

Based on the teaser video revealed by the manufacturer, the motorcycle will be launched on April 23. This is also the launch date of the BSA Scrambler 650 in the Indian market, another brand operated by Classic Legends. This has led people to speculate that the upcoming model might be a scrambler, probably sharing its underpinnings with the BSA motorcycle. However, no such detail has been confirmed by the brand.

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The brand shared the new teaser with the caption, "Well, at least it's not 69 days to go." The number 69 is used by the automaker on its roadster and adventure motorcycle, which leads us to believe that the new motorcycle will use a different engine. This is not the 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit, which produces 29 hp and 29 Nm of peak torque.

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Coming to the body type, the brand's current lineup consists of a Scrambler, a Roadster and an Adventure motorcycle, among which the latter two were updated in 2025. However, the Scrambler has not received any updates in a while and is currently sold at a starting price of 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, it has used the 334 cc engine.

If the Yezdi Scrambler shares its platform with the BSA Scrambler 650, it will have a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 45 hp of power and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This unit comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.