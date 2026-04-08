5 Electric Scooters With Touchscreen Display That Feel Truly Smart

Electric scooters are gaining traction among consumers in the Indian market. Catering for this demand, the manufacturers are making their electric scooters smarter, equipping them with more and more features. Among these, one thing that remains at the top of the list is the presence of TFT screens. To make them easier to use, the brands are using touch-enabled units. Here, we have compiled a list of scooters that use a touchscreen instrument cluster.

TVS iQube ST

The TVS iQube ST, the highest specification variant of the electric scooter, gets a large 7-inch TFT touchscreen display that enhances the overall user experience. It offers features such as music control, call alerts, OTA updates, an HMI joystick, turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, anti-theft alerts, crash and fall alerts, and hill hold assist. The iQube ST is sold with either a 3.5 kWh or a 5.3 kWh battery option, offering a maximum range of up to 212 km. This ST variant is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Ola S1 Pro Gen 3

Ola Electric's flagship S1 Pro Gen 3 is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and also features a 7-inch touchscreen display powered by MoveOS 5. This system includes various features such as SOS alerts, Road Trip mode, Bharat Mode, and multi-mode traction control. Additional features include brake-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, a digital key, several riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal, Eco), advanced regenerative braking, music and call controls, navigation, GPS connectivity, cruise control, app integration, and remote boot unlocking.

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Ather Rizta

The Ather Rizta is currently one of the most popular electric scooters in India. It features a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard and comes at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The display allows users to swipe, slide, zoom, and tap for various functions. It includes features such as Eco Mode, Magic Twist, Reverse Mode, live location sharing, skid control, Google Maps navigation, a Theft Safe suite, Emergency Stop Signal, Fall Safe, and Crash Alert.

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Simple One

The Simple One features a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display packed with functionalities such as cruise control, traction control, theft and tow alerts, drop-safe technology, super hold, rapid brake alert, smart navigation, smart alerts, call and music notifications, live location sharing, and smartwatch connectivity. It is available with 5.0 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery options, claiming to deliver a range of up to 265 km. The starting price for the scooter is Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X features a 7-inch TFT touchscreen dashboard known for its smooth user interface and responsive design, with support for touch, tap, and scroll. It includes features such as Magic Twist, Park Assist, multi-mode traction control, auto hold, Alexa integration, call and music controls, chitchat and music sharing, auto wear detect, turn-by-turn navigation, and Google Maps support. The 450X has a claimed range of up to 161 km on a single charge. It starts from Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom).