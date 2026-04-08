BMW F 450 GS Launching In India On April 23: Full Details - Design, Specs, Seat Height

BMW Motorrad has finally confirmed to launch its much-awaited adventure touring motorcycle - F 450 GS, in the Indian market on April 23. The BMW F 450 GS is already on sale in international markets in a total of three variants. In India, however, it only made its presence as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. This will be the first time that the BMW F 450 GS will make its public presence in the production-spec guise. The company revealed the launch date via an interesting Instagram reel, embedded below. The reel shows that the company has been receiving a lot of questions about the motorcycle lately.

What Is BMW F 450 GS?

The F 450 GS isn't exactly the G 310 GS' successor. The F 450 GS gets a larger 420cc dual-cylinder motor, while the former used a reverse-inclined, smaller-displacement, single-cylinder engine. The F 450 GS will compete with the larger 400-450cc adventure touring motorcycle, namely KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and CF Moto 450 MT. We expect the motorcycle to carry a starting price of Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW F 450 GS: Seat Height Options

The BMW F 450 has a standard seat height of 845 mm. In international markets, there are multiple seat options to vary seat height to 835 mm with low-seat-height option and to 860 mm with a taller seating setup.

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What Powers BMW F 450 GS?

The engine here is a 420cc parallel-twin motor, which is tuned to belt out a peak power output of 48 Hp and a max torque of 43 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, featuring a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

What Does BMW F450 GS Ride On?

BMW has done a neat job with the suspension components of the F 450 GS, at least on paper, with USD forks on the front and a monoshock at the rear. Rim sizes remain 19- and 17-inch for front and rear, respectively. The motorcycle will be offered with dual-purpose tyres.

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What Will BMW F450 GS Look Like?

Styling for the BMW F 450 GS is quite like the larger R 1300 GS. It sports a beak up-front, with a large fairing, typical of ADVs. BMW has kept the frame exposed, which adds butchness to the overall design. Moreover, there will be options of multiple seat designs, where owners could choose between a split-type seat and a rally seat.

BMW F450 GS' Variants & Features

For this category, it offers a relatively long list of electronics and features, including a 6.5-inch colour TFT display, heated grips, four riding modes, traction control, and switchable dual-channel ABS. There will be four international variants available: Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and Trophy, each with varying levels of features and equipment.