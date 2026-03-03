Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh

Classic Legends has introduced a new special edition of the Roadster for the Indian market. Called the Red Wolf, it will be sold at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings aesthetic changes over the standard version of the motorcycle. It takes inspiration from the 1970s Yezdi motorcycles in terms of colours, while keeping the mechanics the same as the standard version.

The Red Wolf edition of the motorcycle features a deep-gloss red hue with chrome finishes on the exhaust, engine, and handlebars. With Roadster styling, the motorcycle gets a sculpted fuel tank, with a bobber-style tail section and a wide rear tyre hugger. To complement this, the brand offers a rich brown seat and a modular setup with the options of solo seating and a pillion seat. The brand also claims that the bike is equipped with the widest rear tyre.

Powering the Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf edition is powered by the same 334cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and produces 29 hp of power and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. To make things better for the rider, the bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch. The stopping power comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

The Roadster Red Wolf is equipped with a 12.5-litre fuel tank, with the manufacturer asserting a riding range exceeding 350 km. This motorcycle employs telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers designed for comfortable touring. The height of the seat is set at 795 mm, while the ground clearance measures 171 mm. Additionally, the motorcycle has centre-forward footpegs to provide a more relaxed riding position.