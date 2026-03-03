Who's Riding The MG M9? A Look At Celebrity Owners Of The Luxurious MPV

JSW MG Motor India introduced the MG M9, in July 2025 through its premium channel MG Select. Priced at Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the M9 was positioned as a statement of indulgence and innovation, aimed at buyers who value sophistication and comfort. Since its launch, the electric MPV has quickly become a talking point, not only for its features but also for the high-profile personalities who have chosen to add it to their collections.

MG M9 - Features And Highlights

The M9 is powered by a 90 kWh NMC battery pack, delivering 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque. With a claimed driving range of 548 km, it offers long-distance practicality alongside luxury. MG provides an 11 kW wall box charger with installation and a 3.3- kW portable charger, ensuring convenient charging solutions. The first owner benefits from a lifetime warranty on the high-voltage battery, while the vehicle itself carries a 3-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.

MG M9

Inside, the M9 emphasizes comfort and technology. It features 16-way adjustable seats with heating, ventilation, and eight massage modes. A yacht-style dual sunroof enhances the cabin's openness, while 64-colour ambient lighting allows occupants to set the mood. Entertainment is handled by a 13-speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier, creating a premium in-car experience.

Celebrities Who Own the MG M9

Ashneer Grover

Entrepreneur and investor Ashneer Grover, known for his eclectic car collection, has taken delivery of the MG M9. His garage already includes luxury and performance models such as the Maybach S650, Porsche Cayman, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, and Audi A6. The addition of the M9 highlights his interest in combining practicality with cutting-edge technology.

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul became the first player from the national team to own the M9. In October 2025, he shared delivery moments on social media, which quickly went viral. His collection features cars like the Mercedes-AMG C43, Range Rover Velar, BMW X7, and Audi R8, making the M9 a unique electric addition to his lineup.

Shankar Mahadevan

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan also joined the list of M9 owners. The celebrated member of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio showcased his new MPV online, adding another dimension to his already vibrant persona.

Hema Malini

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini purchased the M9 in September 2025. Representing Mathura in the Lok Sabha, she was among the earliest buyers of the model. With this purchase, she now owns two MG vehicles, having previously added the MG Hector to her garage.

Krushna Abhishek

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has also opted for the M9. His garage already houses cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz GL 350 CDi, Audi Q5, and Audi A3 Cabriolet. The M9 adds electric luxury to his diverse collection.