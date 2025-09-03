Mathura MP Hema Malini Buys MG M9 MPV Worth Rs 69.90 lakh

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP leader Hema Malini has purchased a brand new MPV for herself. This comes in the form of the MG M9, which was launched in July in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Member of Lok Sabha from the Mathura constituency is among the first buyers of the vehicle. With the addition of the luxury MPV to her garage, she now has two vehicles from JSW MG Motor, as she already is an owner of the MG Hector.

The update of Hema Malini's new purchase was shared on social media, showing her taking the delivery. The visuals show her taking the veil off her new vehicle and performing religious traditions, praying for prosperity. Furthermore, she can also be seen sitting in the car to get a feel of the cabin of the vehicle. Later on, she goes to the boot of the MPV, which has balloons and photos of her.

The video shared on social media indicates that Hema Malini has bought Pearl Lustre White, the colour of the SUV. Apart from that, the MPV is also available in Metal Black and Concrete Grey paint schemes. Apart from that, it gets a bold design with an upright front fascia trapezoidal mesh grille giving it a modern appeal, complemented by split LED headlights and connected DRLs.

On the Inside, the MG M9 features 16-way adjustable seating, 8 massage options, along with heating and ventilation. It also boasts a Yacht-style dual sunroof and 64-color ambient lighting, and more. The vehicle comes with a 13-speaker audio system, which includes a subwoofer and amplifier, among other features. All of these features, and the comfort they offer, might be one of the reasons why Hema Malini chose the MPV to be her new ride.

Hema Malini's MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh NMC battery that powers an electric motor delivering a peak output of 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, and it claims a driving range of 548 km. The manufacturer offers an 11 kW wall box charger with standard installation, as well as a 3.3 kW portable charger for the electric MPV.