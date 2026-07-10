Volvo Buses Debuts First Manufacturer-Made Seater-Sleeper Variant Of 9600 Coach

Volvo Buses India has unveiled a new integrated seater-sleeper version of its premium 9600 coach, expanding the model line to better suit long-distance travel needs in India. The new configuration was showcased at the Prawaas 5.0 transport summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and is aimed at intercity operators, tourism companies, and pilgrimage routes that often require both seating and sleeping accommodation in one vehicle.

First Manufacturer-Built Seater-Sleeper

According to Volvo Buses, this is the first OE-built seater-sleeper variant of the 9600 coach. The company has designed it as a factory-integrated solution rather than an aftermarket conversion, which should give fleet owners a more polished and uniform product for premium passenger transport. The 15-metre multi-axle coach is powered by Volvo's VEDX8 diesel engine, paired with the brand's automated I-Shift transmission.

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Passenger Layout And Comfort

The cabin can carry 51 passengers in total. The layout includes 24 upper sleeper berths, three rear lower berths, and 27 premium lower-deck seats with calf support. That makes the coach suitable for mixed-use routes where some passengers may prefer to sit while others need to rest during overnight journeys.

Volvo has also included 6 cubic metres of under-floor luggage space, which should be useful on routes where passengers typically travel with heavier baggage. For extended trips, the coach also gets a kitchenette and an enclosed onboard toilet, both of which add to the overall convenience of the package.

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Inside, the 9600 seater-sleeper features mood lighting, privacy partitions, charging points and entertainment integration points throughout the cabin. These additions are aimed at improving the travel experience without making the coach feel overcrowded or overly complex.

Safety And Driver Support

The new coach also brings in a strong safety package. Instead of traditional rear-view mirrors, it uses electronic camera monitor mirrors to improve visibility in different driving conditions. The setup is joined by a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring, driver state monitoring and an alcohol interlock module.

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The driver state monitoring system is designed to detect fatigue or distraction, while the alcohol interlock prevents the coach from being started if intoxication parameters are registered.

Connected Fleet Features

Volvo has also equipped the 9600 with connected telematics tools for fleet operators. These allow real-time access to vehicle location, speed, fuel efficiency and diagnostic alerts, helping operators manage routes more efficiently.

With this new seater-sleeper version, Volvo Buses India appears to be responding to the changing demands of premium intercity transport, where comfort, safety and operational flexibility now matter more than ever.