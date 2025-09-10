Viral Video: Woman Drives New Mahindra Thar Roxx Off Showroom's First-Floor

Taking delivery of a brand new car turned into a shocking mishap for a 29-year-old woman and her husband after their newly bought Mahindra Thar Roxx flew off the first floor of the dealership in Delhi's Nirman Vihar. The car ended up overturned on the footpath and damaged a motorcycle in the unfortunate incident. The onlookers and passersby caught the incident on camera and shared the visuals on social media, which are now going viral.

Based on reports, the incident occurred around 5 pm at the Mahindra Shiva dealership. At the time, the owners of the car and a showroom salesman were in the Mahindra Thar Roxx when the woman accidentally accelerated the car. The out-of-control SUV broke through the glass wall and turned turtle on the footpath in front. No one has been seriously injured in the incident. However, the people in the accident were immediately rushed to the hospital and were discharged after first aid.

Also Read: Volkswagen Cars Get Cheaper By Rs 3.27 Lakh Under GST 2.0; Check Model-Wise List

"On Monday at about 6.08 pm, the medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar, resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found that Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased a Thar Rox car from a Mahindra Showroom situated at Nirman Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said in his statement to NDTV.

The video of the overturned SUV has been doing the rounds on the internet, attracting significant attention from social media users. In the short clips, a motorcycle can be seen under the Mahindra Thar Roxx, while onlookers record visuals.