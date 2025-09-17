TVS, Noise Collaborate For India's First EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) and Noise introduced a Made-in-India, industry-first innovation - India's first EV-Smartwatch integration, redefining the way riders connect with their vehicles. This integration connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition Noise smartwatch, customized to provide real-time access to critical updates, including vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, and safety alerts, along with a plethora of native watch features.

TVS iQube has surpassed the 6,50,000 unit sales milestone in the domestic market, reaffirming its position as India's No.1 EV scooter brand. This partnership with Noise further enhances customer choice, turning the smartwatch into a true mobility companion that provides seamless access to vehicle features. As smartwatches evolve beyond lifestyle accessories, they are becoming command centers of productivity and mobility, making everyday rides smarter, safer, and more convenient. Together, TVS iQube and Noise are setting a new benchmark in connected technology and customer experience.

Speaking on the industry-first innovation, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are committed to reimagining the future of mobility by seamlessly blending technology, sustainability, and customer-centric innovation. Our partnership with Noise is a testament to this vision, transforming the smartwatch from a lifestyle device into a smart riding assistant. By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer, and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India."

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "At Noise, our vision has always been to build technology that empowers people to live, move, and stay connected with ease. This partnership with TVS Motor Company is a powerful step in that direction, bringing meaningful innovation to the wrist by turning the smartwatch into a mobility companion. As consumers look for smarter, more integrated ways to move through their day, this first-of-its-kind experience reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering purposeful technology, and shaping the future of connected living in India."

The EV-smartwatch integration delivers:

The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be exclusively available on the TVS iQube official website at an attractive introductory price of Rs. 2,999 only. The smartwatch also comes with a complimentary 12-month Noise Gold subscription.