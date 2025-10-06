Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4 Get Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,797 Under Festival Offer

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a price cut of up to Rs 16,797 under the festival season offers. However, the offer is only valid for the Triumph Speed 400 and the Speed T4. This is a major move by the brand as it had previously announced to absorb the price rise after the implementation of GST 2.0, and with the new festival season offer, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Speed T4 get more affordable.

The brand has announced a price drop of up to Rs 14,199 for the Triumph Speed T4 and up to Rs 16,797 for the Triumph Speed 400. Surprisingly, the Triumph Speed 400 was tagged at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh when launched in 2023, and with the price cut under the festive offer, the motorcycle now costs just Rs 10,000 more than the initial cost.

Triumph Speed 400

Model Old Price New Price Benefits Triumph Speed T4 Rs 2,06,539 Rs 1,92,539 Rs 14,199 Triumph Speed 400 Rs 2,50,551 Rs 2,33,754 Rs 16,797

The Triumph Speed T4 and the Speed 400 get a 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, mated with a six-speed gearbox. However, the power mill has been tuned, giving a peak power of 39 hp to the Speed 400. Meanwhile, the Triumph Speed T4 delivers a peak power and torque output of 30.6 hp and 36 Nm.

