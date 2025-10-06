Kawasaki ZX-10R Rider Gets Reckless At 300 Kmph, Escapes Near-Fatal Mishap

India's passion for superbikes continues to surge, and machines with deep exhaust notes are now a common sight on the roads. While these high-performance bikes are built to deliver thrill and adrenaline, reckless speeding on public highways can pose serious risks, not just to the rider but also to unsuspecting bystanders. A recent YouTube video captured a Kawasaki ZX-10R rider clocking nearly 300 kmph on a highway, narrowly escaping what could have been a life-threatening accident.

The video, uploaded on YouTube by V4R Retard, captures a Kawasaki ZX-10R speeding down a highway, trailing another rider ahead. The footage suggests that the ZX-10R rider was attempting to overtake the lead rider, which he eventually succeeds in doing. Throughout the clip, the bike's speedometer consistently registers speeds between 270 and 280 kmph. As the ride progresses, the ZX-10R rider weaves through traffic, maneuvering past trucks, cars, and motorcycles by cutting along the sides of the road.

Gaining confidence and assuming a clear stretch ahead, he accelerates further, reaching a top speed of 230-250 kmph. Moments later, he encountered a truck that had slowed down and made a left turn. In a split-second reaction, the rider sharply steers to avoid the truck, narrowly escaping what could have been a fatal crash.

The footage clearly captures the biker speeding aggressively, indicating the ZX-10R rider's responsibility in the incident. However, the truck driver also shares blame, as the turn was made at a spot lacking a designated left turn or U-turn.