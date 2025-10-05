Kawasaki KLE 500 Teased Ahead Of 2025 EICMA Debut

Kawasaki is gearing up to introduce its new adventure motorcycle to the global market. This adventure motorcycle will revive the older Kawasaki KLE nameplate, which was originally launched in 1991. The brand had previously teased the adventure motorcycle EICMA 2024, and is now expected to launch the KLE 500 at the EICMA 2025.

Starting with the specs, the brand has kept the details under cover. However, the Kawasaki KLE launched in 1991 carried a 498cc parallel twin unit. With the new version of the adventure motorcycle, Kawasaki is likely to borrow the power unit from the Ninja 500, which is a 451cc parallel twin engine, mated with a 6-speed gearbox, that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of around 45 hp and 42.6 Nm, respectively.

The teaser does not really confirm the visual highlights of the upcoming Kawasaki KLE 500. However, as per the previous teaser video, the KLE 500 is likely to carry the design inspiration from its previous model. The teaser also hinted that it will get a low-mounted fender, steel box-section swingarm, 21-inch spoke wheel supported by USD forks, and more.

Kawasaki KLE 500

While the teaser of the Kawasaki KLE 500 reads- 'coming soon', the brand has not yet announced details about its India launch. However, the motorcycle is expected to debut at the EICMA 2025 and will probably be available in India by 2026 as a CKD unit. This will give it a premium pricing bracket as like the Ninja 500. Upon arrival, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 will rival the likes of the Honda NX500, BMW F450 GS (launch awaited).