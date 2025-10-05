2026 Honda ADV 350 Revealed Overseas; Will It Come To India?

Honda has revealed the new version of the ADV 350 in Europe. The scooter made its way to the European market first in 2022 and soon gained traction. With the new update, the mechanical and technical aspects remain the same; however, the ADV 350 has now received three new colors on the palette, with refreshed graphics.

The Honda ADV 350 is powered by a 330cc, SOHC four-valve engine that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of about 30 hp and 31.5 Nm. Talking about the underpinning, the power unit sits within an underbone chassis, supported by USD front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 256mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, paired with a 15-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel. Staying true to maxi scooter traits, it boasts a generous fuel tank capacity of 11.7 litres.

The brand last updated the Honda ADV 350 in 2025, bringing new technology and features to the maxi scooter. With the 2025 update, the Honda ADV 350 got features like preload-adjustable rear springs, a 5-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, a four-way toggle switch, a storage compartment light, and auto-cancelling indicators, and more. Since the scooter received most of the electronic and feature updates, the brand has kept 2026 reserved to offer new colors and graphics, carrying over the features of the 2025 model.

Ever since the launch of the Honda ADV 350, the company has remained silent about its India entry. However, given the growing interest in maxi scooters across the Indian market, Honda could consider introducing the ADV 350 here in the near future, but with a premium price tag due to the advanced rider aids.