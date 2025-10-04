Ducati Plans To Launch DesertX V2 Adventure Motorcycle; Spy Shots Reveal Details

Ducati is currently testing a new DesertX. Before any official announcement, the new machine has been spotted testing while revealing some key details. The highlight that matters the most is the presence of what seems to be a new V2 engine, replacing the Testasretta employed on the current model. This is the same 890 cc unit that the brand has employed on models like Multistrada V2 and the Multistrada V2 S.

Shared by Motorrad, the Spy Shots show a test mule completely covered in camouflage. This iteration seems to be in its initial stages, far from being a production-ready model. Hence, it would be safe to assume that the motorcycle won't be launched this year. Meanwhile, the Italian manufacturer has revealed a schedule for the launch of multiple new models. Among these might be a new Monster based on the V2.

The current DesertX utilizes the 937cc Testastretta V2 engine, which is replaced by the more compact 890cc V2. On the Multistrada V2, this engine generates 115.6 hp at 10,750rpm and 92.1 Nm at 8,250rpm. In comparison, the previous DesertX delivers 110 hp at 9,250rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500rpm. If the tuning remains the same, it will mean more power with less weight.

This new engine is roughly 5.8 kg lighter, and further weight reductions are anticipated from the newly designed chassis that supports the engine upgrade. With the refresh of the Multistrada V2, Ducati managed to eliminate a significant 18 kg, and a comparable decrease can be expected in this case.

In terms of appearance, the next-gen models seem to be carrying the genes of the current model with a very similar silhouette. However, certain changes differentiate the two. For instance, the tail section seems to be redesigned along with the swingarm. Meanwhile, the face has a familiar twin-headlamp setup with a rather tall windscreen.