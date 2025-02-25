Ducati DesertX Discovery Launched In India Priced At Rs 21.78 Lakh

Ducati Desert X Discovery gets an L-twin engine
Ducati has launched the DesertX Discovery in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 21.78 lakh (ex-showroom). With this tour-friendly version, the Italian manufacturer has expanded the family of adventure bikes. It will be sold in the Indian market alongside other bikes of the family filling the gap between standard DesertX and the DesertX Rally. In this iteration, the brand has given the bike unique looks and features well suited for its job. Here are all the details of the new machine.
Starting with the design, the Ducati DesertX Discovery comes with a silhouette similar to the standard version of the bike. To differentiate it from others, it gets a unique livery with black, white and red colours. To complement its adventure persona, the brand has added elements like bull-bar protection around the fuel tank, a large windscreen, radiator guard, belly guard, engine bash play, centre stand, and hard-case panniers. The brand is also offering replaceable elements to enhance its versatility and customisation options.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets New Colours; Check Prices
To ensure rider comfort, the Ducati DesertX Discovery comes equipped with tons of features. To mention a few, it gets elements like a five-inch TFT screen which supports smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation (which is free for five-years after which the consumers will have to pay for subscription), heated grips, and more.
Starting with the design, the Ducati DesertX Discovery comes with a silhouette similar to the standard version of the bike. To differentiate it from others, it gets a unique livery with black, white and red colours. To complement its adventure persona, the brand has added elements like bull-bar protection around the fuel tank, a large windscreen, radiator guard, belly guard, engine bash play, centre stand, and hard-case panniers. The brand is also offering replaceable elements to enhance its versatility and customisation options.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets New Colours; Check Prices
To ensure rider comfort, the Ducati DesertX Discovery comes equipped with tons of features. To mention a few, it gets elements like a five-inch TFT screen which supports smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation (which is free for five-years after which the consumers will have to pay for subscription), heated grips, and more.
The bike's performance is enhanced by fully adjustable 46 mm USD front forks and a KYB fully adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. The braking system consists of dual 320 mm discs in the front, while the rear is equipped with a 265 mm disc. These brakes are matched with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear spoke wheel.
At the heart of the Ducati DesertX Discovery lies a 937 cc L-twin engine, which is connected to a six-speed transmission. This engine is engineered to produce 108 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm. To optimize this power, the motorcycle features rider assistance systems like engine brake cruise control, selectable power modes, ride modes, wheelie control, a bi-directional quick shifter, and additional features.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world