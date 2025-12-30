Toyota Recalls Over 51,000 Camry Hybrids In US For Potential Power Loss Issue

Toyota has announced a recall of 51,644 Camry hybrid vehicles in the United States due to a defect that could cause power loss or, in rare cases, increase the risk of fire. The recall affects specific 2025-2026 Camry models and 3,761 units of the 2026 Corolla Cross. According to a document filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall involves hybrid variants of these models, both of which use Toyota's latest-generation hybrid powertrain.

Based on the report, the issue has been traced to the inverter assembly, a component that converts electricity from the hybrid system's battery to power the electric motor. Toyota said a bolt inside the inverter could come loose, potentially creating an open circuit. If that occurs, the vehicles may unexpectedly lose propulsion or enter a "limp mode" operation, limiting power output.

In certain circumstances, the defect could also lead to a short circuit that increases the risk of a fire. Toyota clarified that while the warning indicators would alert drivers in such cases, it has received 34 reports of incidents linked to this issue. The company has also recorded 15 warranty claims, prompting a voluntary recall.

Toyota has not yet finalized a solution for the defect. The company stated it is working on a permanent solution and will share details with affected owners as soon as a fix becomes available. In the meantime, Toyota will notify vehicle owners about the recall by February 13, 2026, through the mail.

All necessary repair work will be carried out free of cost under warranty once the corrective procedure is determined. Owners can also contact Toyota's customer service or visit the NHTSA recall website to check if their vehicle is affected.

In India, the Toyota Camry was recalled in October 2025. At the time, the recall addressed an issue with the parking assist ECU, which is a component of the Panoramic View Monitor (PMV) system that is responsible for the rearview image. The problem, if not fixed, would have resulted in a frozen rear-view image or an inability to display the same. The sedan is currently sold in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).