Top 5 SUVs With Torque Converter Automatic Gearbox Under Rs 15 Lakh

With rising concerns around long-term reliability and real-world drivability, many Indian buyers continue to prefer torque converter automatic gearboxes over AMTs, CVTs, and dual-clutch units. Known for their smoothness, durability, and predictable behaviour in traffic, torque converters remain a sensible choice - especially in affordable SUVs. With summers on our head, here are five SUVs under Rs 15 lakh that still offer a torque converter automatic, each catering to a slightly different buyer profile.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx earns its place here as the only micro-SUV on this list and also one of the sportiest Marutis to drive. The highlight is its 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

This setup delivers strong mid-range performance, quick responses and far better engagement than Maruti's AMT units. Compact dimensions, light steering and strong efficiency make the Fronx ideal for urban buyers who want performance without stepping into a full-blown compact SUV.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the only compact SUV in this segment to offer a naturally aspirated petrol engine with a proper torque converter automatic. Its 1.5-litre petrol motor may not be exciting, but it is proven, refined, and exceptionally reliable.

The Brezza's strength lies in its simplicity. No turbochargers, no complex electronics - just a smooth NA engine and a dependable automatic gearbox, making it a strong long-term ownership proposition.

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq makes the list for two key reasons. First, it is the best-selling Skoda in India, and second, it combines a turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

This pairing offers a good balance between performance and reliability, avoiding the low-speed hesitation often associated with DCTs. The Kylaq also delivers solid ride quality and stable highway manners, appealing to buyers who want a European driving feel without premium pricing.

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Kia Sonet (Diesel AT)

With diesel automatics becoming increasingly rare, the Kia Sonet diesel AT stands out as one of the most affordable and reliable options left. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter offers strong low-end torque and relaxed highway cruising.

Notably, the Sonet was also Kia's only model to cross the one-lakh sales mark in FY26, underlining its popularity. For buyers seeking fuel efficiency and long-distance comfort, this remains a compelling choice.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift is the newest entrant on this list and also the most technically advanced. It is the only SUV here to offer an 8-speed torque converter automatic, paired with a turbo-petrol engine.

This gearbox delivers smooth shifts, improved highway efficiency and better adaptability across driving conditions. Combined with VW's solid chassis tuning, the Taigun appeals to enthusiasts who value driving confidence and gearbox sophistication.

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Why Choose a Torque Converter Automatic?

Torque converter automatics continue to offer distinct advantages:

Better reliability than DCTs in hot, stop-go conditions

Smoother low-speed driving compared to AMTs

More predictable behaviour than CVTs under load

Proven durability for long-term ownership

For Indian roads and traffic conditions, torque converters strike a strong balance between comfort, performance and peace of mind.