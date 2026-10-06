Tesla Model Y Sales In India Cross 1,000 Unit Mark: Monthly Snapshot

A little over a year after entering the Indian market, Tesla India has crossed a significant milestone. The company has now delivered more than 1,000 units of the Model Y, its only offering in the country, according to data available on the Vahan portal. As of October 2, 2026, cumulative Model Y deliveries stood at 1,017 units, underlining a steady rise in demand for the American EV maker's products.

September Becomes Tesla's Best Month Yet

After spending much of its first year posting double-digit monthly sales, Tesla recorded its highest-ever monthly performance in September 2026, delivering 291 units of the Model Y.

To put that into perspective, Tesla sold 69 units in September 2025, meaning volumes jumped by more than 322 per cent year-on-year. The growth is even more striking on a month-on-month basis. Compared to 117 units in August 2026, September sales increased by nearly 149 per cent.

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The growth comes at a time when India's electric passenger vehicle market is itself expanding rapidly. During September, the overall EV car segment recorded 35,995 retail sales, with Tesla accounting for roughly 0.8 per cent of the market.

The Turning Point Came In Mid-2026

For most of its India journey, Tesla's sales remained relatively modest. Monthly deliveries stayed in double digits between September 2025 and June 2026, with volumes fluctuating between 29 and 69 units.

The real turnaround began in July 2026, when the company delivered 116 units, registering a substantial jump over June's 38 units. August followed with 117 units before September's record-setting performance of 291 units.

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Interestingly, more than half of Tesla India's lifetime deliveries have come in the past three months alone. Between July and October 2, 2026, the company delivered 554 Model Ys, accounting for approximately 54 per cent of all Model Y sales in India so far.

Price Cut Appears To Have Helped

One possible contributor to the uptick was Tesla's decision to reduce the price of the Model Y Premium RWD in May. The move lowered the starting price by around Rs 9 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 50.89 lakh.

The Model Y is currently offered in two body configurations:

Model Y Premium RWD (five-seater)

Model Y L Premium AWD (six-seater)

The entry-level Premium RWD costs approximately Rs 11.1 lakh less than the flagship Model Y L.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals

The Model Y currently competes with electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and BYD Sealion 7.

The Premium RWD variant is powered by a 64 kWh battery pack and a single rear-mounted motor producing 299 hp and 420 Nm. Tesla claims a WLTP-certified range of 500 km.

The larger Model Y L uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with a claimed output of 514 hp and 590 Nm. While Tesla India has not disclosed battery capacity, international specifications suggest an 88.2 kWh pack, paired with a claimed 681 km WLTP range.

Luxury EV Segment Position Improves

September's performance also helped Tesla strengthen its standing within the luxury electric vehicle market. The company moved to second place in the luxury EV segment for the first time, overtaking Mercedes-Benz India, which recorded 125 units during the month.

Only BMW India, with 502 electric vehicles sold, remained ahead. Tesla's share of the luxury EV segment has risen considerably since launch, reflecting growing acceptance of the Model Y among premium EV buyers.