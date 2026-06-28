Tata Sierra EV To Get Over 500 Km Range, Boost Mode

Tata Motors has revealed new details about the upcoming Sierra EV through a promotional video showcasing the SUV tackling the challenging Tal Moreeb sand dunes in Abu Dhabi. While the video highlights the model's off-road capability, it also provides key insights into its performance, features, and expected range ahead of its launch on June 30.

Over 500 Km Range Indicated

One of the most notable details from the video is the indicated driving range. The instrument cluster shows 424 km of remaining range with 80 percent battery charge. This suggests that the Tata Sierra EV could offer a full-charge range exceeding 500 km, potentially around the 530 km mark. However, Tata Motors has not officially confirmed the certified range figures yet, and the displayed numbers should be considered indicative.

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Boost Mode And Terrain Modes

The video also confirms the presence of multiple Terrain Modes, similar to those offered in the Harrier EV. During the dune climb, the display shows "Sand Mode" engaged, indicating that the SUV is equipped to handle different driving conditions.

Another highlight is the introduction of Boost Mode. The system activates before a steep climb, allowing the vehicle to temporarily access maximum power and torque. This feature is expected to be particularly useful during demanding situations such as off-road driving or overtaking.

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Dual-Motor AWD Setup

The Sierra EV will feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration, referred to by Tata as Quad Wheel Drive. The video also shows real-time energy flow between the front and rear motors, confirming active torque distribution during challenging terrain. This setup is expected to enhance traction and stability, especially in low-grip environments such as sand.

Production-Spec Design Details

The footage offers a closer look at the production-ready design. The Sierra EV features gloss black body cladding instead of grey, along with alloy wheels similar to those seen on the Sierra ICE concept.

Inside, the SUV appears to share elements with its internal combustion counterpart, including a steering wheel with a gloss black centre and a Tata logo. A head-up display is also visible, indicating a focus on modern driver-assist features.

Focus On Capability And Technology

The Sierra EV's performance at Tal Moreeb, one of the world's tallest sand dunes, demonstrates its off-road credentials. With features such as Terrain Modes, Boost Mode, and AWD, the SUV is positioned as a capable electric offering.

With its official debut scheduled soon, the Tata Sierra EV is expected to combine long driving range, advanced technology, and enhanced off-road capability in the mid-size electric SUV segment.