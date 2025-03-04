Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Flags-Off Tata Motors' First-Ever Hydrogen Truck Trials

Tata Motors has launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. This historic trial, which marks a significant step towards sustainable long distance cargo transportation, was flagged off on 4th March 2025.

During the event, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, said- "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India's transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such Initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking, and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation."



In Frame: Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy along with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors

The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities. These trucks, equipped with new age Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India's most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said- "Tata Motors is deeply honored to be at the forefront of driving India's transformation towards greener, smarter, and sustainable mobility. As a company with a long-standing commitment to nation-building, we have continuously embraced innovation to develop mobility solutions that contribute to India's growth and development. Today, with the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials, we are proud to further this legacy by pioneering the transition to clean, zero emission energy for long haul transportation. We are grateful to the Government of India for their visionary leadership in making this possible, and we remain committed to playing our part in building sustainable, future ready mobility solutions that will deliver better performance and efficiency."

The flagged-off vehicles exemplify Tata Motors' comprehensive approach to hydrogen mobility, displaying both Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technologies. This includes two Tata Prima H.55S prime movers-one powered by H2ICE and the other by FCEV, alongside the Tata Prima H.28, an advanced H2ICE truck. With an operational range of 300-500 km, these vehicles are engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient, and high-performance transportation. Featuring the premium Prima cabin and advanced driver-assist safety features, they enhance driver comfort, reduce fatigue, and improve productivity while setting new benchmarks for safety in trucking