Suzuki Teases New Two-Wheeler For Launch On April 2 - Is It New Burgman?

Suzuki Motorcycles India has issued a fresh teaser, hinting at the launch of a new two-wheeler on April 2, 2026, sparking speculation that the model could be an updated Burgman scooter for the Indian market.

The Japanese manufacturer has not yet revealed the name or category of the product, but promotional visuals suggest a modern, premium scooter with a sharp, contemporary design language that aligns closely with the present Burgman Street family.

Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Launch Tomorrow; New Teaser Out

The upcoming model, if it is indeed a Burgman, is likely to sit on the same 125cc platform as the current Access 125 and Burgman Street, but with a more sporty and modern design targeted at younger urban riders.

Styling cues expected include a reshaped front apron, LED lighting, a small windscreen, and contemporary bodywork aimed at competing directly with rivals such as the TVS Ntorq 125. The brand is also expected to retain the proven chassis layout that combines light-weight handling with comfortable ride quality over mixed city-highway stretches.

Also Read: No Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India; IOCL, HPCL Urge Public To Ignore Rumours

Alongside design upgrades, the new scooter is anticipated to bring refinements in features and equipment, including a more advanced instrument cluster and connectivity-oriented elements similar to the latest Burgman variants.

Also Read: Hero Vida VX2 Plus KKR Edition Launched By Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of IPL 2026

Currently, the Indian market has a Suzuki Burgman Street on sale, which comes at a starting price of Rs 93,676 (ex-showroom). The international market also has the Burgman 400, which has a design very similar to what the shadows showcase in the fresh teaser.

If rumours are to be considered, the teaser can also be for a motorcycle of the brand. Considering the possibility, if the brand were to launch a new motorcycle, it would likely be an updated member of the Gixxer family. However, the chances of the teaser hinting at a refreshed motorcycle are low. The details can only be confirmed at the launch event.