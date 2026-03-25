Hero Vida VX2 Plus KKR Edition Launched By Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of IPL 2026

Hero Motocorp's electric vehicle manufacturing arm, Vida, has introduced a special edition version of the VX2 Plus electric scooter for KKR fans (Kolkata Knight Riders). Called the KKR Limited edition, the electric scooter is claimed to be inspired by "fearless spirit and championship legacy of the KKR." It comes at a statring price of Rs 1.16 lakh (with PM E-Drive subsidy) with aesthetic upgrades reflecting the details associated with it, the cricket team playing for IPL 2026 (Indian Premier League).

Hero Vida VX2 Plus KKR Edition

Unveiled by batsman Rinku Singh and Ajinkya Rahane of KKR, the electric scooter features a special Knight Purple shade complemented by Gold integrated into the design. It aims to offer a more premium appeal to consumers with the styling upgrades. To signify its unique nature, the eEV gets a 'Limited Edition' badge along with KKR's emblem positioned at the front above LED headlamps and DRLs. It also gets gold theme decals inspired by the team's jersey on both front and rear ends.

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To add to its uniqueness, the underseat storage gets purple highlights along its borders, enhancing the scooter's pearl black colour scheme. This Knight Edition is anticipated to be limited in availability and may only be offered until the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season.

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Hero Vida VX2 Plus: Specs

In terms of performance, the VX2 PPlus offers an IDC range of 142 km and can reach a maximum speed of 80 kmph. The scooter comes equipped with a removable battery system, allowing it to charge from 0 to 80 per cent in only 62 minutes. Charging to full capacity using a standard AC charger takes about 4 hours and 13 minutes.

Key features include a 4.2-inch TFT display with connected capabilities such as turn-by-turn navigation, remote vehicle monitoring, real-time trip analysis, geo-fencing, live location tracking, SOS alerts, and controls for calls, SMS, and music. Many of these features can be accessed via the optional Edge Pack.