Suzuki Motorcycle Registers 25 Percent YoY Growth In September 2025 Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) announced a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales for September 2025, driven by demand during the festive season and recent GST reforms that have made two-wheelers more affordable for buyers. The company reported sales of 1,23,550 units last month, in comparison to 99,185 units sold in September 2024.

The combination of the festive season and the new GST 2.0 reforms pushed demand. Domestic sales rose by 37 percent year-on-year, totaling 1,05,886 units, while exports reached 17,664 units, down from 21,922 units in September 2024.

"September has been a remarkable month for SMIPL. The festive cheer translated into strong demand, driving 37% growth in our domestic sales. The recent GST reduction has further added to customer enthusiasm by making our two-wheelers even more affordable. We are optimistic that this momentum will continue through the festive season and beyond, enabling us to serve a larger customer base with our trusted motorcycles and scooters," said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

In addition, the company achieved its highest-ever sales of spare parts, amounting to Rs 881 million in September, marking the third consecutive month of record revenue in this segment. This category experienced a 17 percent growth year-on-year, reflecting robust aftermarket demand and strong customer engagement.