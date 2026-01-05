Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Over 1.2 Lakh Unit Sales With 26 Pc Growth In December 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, announced its December 2025 sales performance, reporting a strong year-end momentum with total sales of 1,22,366 units, marking a 26 percent growth over 96,804 units sold in December 2024.

SMIPL's domestic sales grew 24 percent, reaching 97,823 units in December 2025 compared with 78,834 units in the corresponding month last year. On the exports front, the company sold 24,543 units, reflecting a 37 percent increase over 17,970 units in December 2024.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are grateful to our customers for choosing Suzuki and making December a strong finish to the year. The 26 percent growth underscores their trust in Suzuki's products and services. As we move into the new year, we will continue to enhance experience-led sales & after-sales services, expanding our network to reach closer to customers while focusing on engagement programs that strengthen our relationship with them. Reaffirming Suzuki's brand promise of 'By Your Side,' we remain dedicated to customer satisfaction, partner success, and employee engagement."

Additionally, SMIPL's spare parts sales continued their upward trajectory, recording the highest-ever revenue of INR 961 Million in December 2025, registering a 16 percent growth over last year.

Also, the brand has worked to diversify its outreach in the Indian market. In December 2025, SMIPL conducted the Suzuki Access Mileage Contest in Krishnanagar (West Bengal) and Palwal (Haryana). This on-ground customer engagement initiative saw participation from 70 Suzuki Access owners and prospective buyers, giving them an opportunity to experience the scooter's capability on city roads.

Further building on its on-ground experiential initiatives, SMIPL also conducted the Gixxer Pit Stop program in Cochin, Chennai, and Bangalore. The initiative engaged around 150 Gixxer riders and motorcycle enthusiasts through test rides, hands-on DIY maintenance sessions led by biking influencers, and exclusive upgrade and exchange opportunities. Participants also connected with the growing Suzuki fan community through city-based Gixxer Clubs.

Encouraged by the strong response to these initiatives, SMIPL plans to continue expanding its experiential engagement programs for riders in the coming year.