Shakun Group MD Dies In Rajasthan Crash: Here's All About The BMW i7 Involved

The tragic death of Vallabh Maheshwari, Managing Director of Shakun Group, has drawn attention not only to road safety but also to the BMW i7 involved in the accident. Known for its high-end technology, the i7 is among the most advanced electric sedans globally. The incident highlights how even the most sophisticated vehicles cannot eliminate risks when speed, control, or technical faults come into play.

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari?

Vallabh Das Maheshwari (62) was the MD of Shakun Group with more than 32 years of experience in corporate governance and management. Based in Jaipur, he held leadership roles across multiple sectors including advertising, infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality. At the time of his death, he was associated with 12 companies such as SGM Buildcon, Shakun Communication Infrastructure, Shakun Advertising, Manokamna Real Estate, and N.S. Publicity India. He was also linked to organisations like Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome, Shakun Hotels and Resorts, and served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP as well as Shakun Realty LLP.

What Incident Happened?

On Sunday, Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when tragedy struck on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Alwar, Rajasthan. According to police reports, his driver lost control of the BMW, broke through roadside barricades, and collided with the median before hitting a culvert wall. The impact was so severe that the car was mangled beyond recognition. Maheshwari was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, while his driver escaped unhurt.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Car Collection: 5 High-End Cars In The Cricketer's Garage

Here About The BMW i7 Involved?

The BMW i7 is a flagship electric sedan designed to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It comes with a 101.7 kWh battery pack, offering outputs of 449 hp and 650 Nm in the eDrive 50 M Sport variant, and up to 650 hp and 1,015 Nm in the xDrive M70 dual-motor version. Inside, the i7 boasts dual infotainment screens, a 31-inch 8K rear display, executive lounge seating, massaging seats, a premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system, four-zone climate control, and advanced driver assistance systems.

In the Indian market, the BMW i7 is available at a staring price tag of Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom).



Why Careful Driving Matters?

Despite its advanced engineering, the BMW i7 demands careful handling. With immense power and cutting-edge electronics, the car can deliver exhilarating performance, but any lapse in judgment or excessive speed can quickly turn dangerous. Luxury sedans like the i7 are heavy, powerful, and complex, meaning that accidents can have severe consequences. Drivers must respect the vehicle's capabilities, maintain safe speeds, and remain alert at all times. Technology enhances safety, but ultimately, responsibility lies with the person behind the wheel.