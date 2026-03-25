Renault Duster Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Comparison: Which One Is Better?

The Renault Duster has made a comeback in the Indian market in its third-generation avatar, bringing back a popular nameplate that was discontinued in 2022. With its return, the SUV enters a highly competitive segment. One of its key rivals is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, especially since both SUVs offer hybrid powertrain options, making this comparison relevant for buyers.

Renault Duster Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Comparison: Specs

The Renault Duster is currently offered with three powertrain options. It gets a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (Turbo TCe 160) that produces 163 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The base variant is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (TCe 100 MT), producing 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Additionally, Renault has planned a 1.8-litre four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine (E-Tech 160) combined with a 1.4kWh battery, a 49 bhp motor, and a 20 bhp hybrid starter generator (HSG), forming the E-Tech 160 hybrid setup. This configuration is expected to produce 160 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, with a launch timeline around Diwali 2026.

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On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 100 hp and 139 Nm of torque. It also offers a CNG option.

For hybrid buyers, the SUV features a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid setup that uses a 0.76kWh Lithium-ion battery-powered electric motor, delivering a combined power output of 116 hp and 122 Nm of torque.

Talking about the mileage, the Renault Duster's hybrid setup is expected to deliver up to 20 kmpl of mileage. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Grand Vitara is around 27.97 kmpl.

The Renault Duster's upcoming E-Tech 160 hybrid offers higher power and performance, while the Grand Vitara's strong-hybrid setup prioritises superior fuel efficiency, making it the better choice for mileage-focused buyers.

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Renault Duster Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Comparison: Features

The new Renault Duster is equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, six-way powered front seats, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and push-button start/stop.

In terms of safety, the Duster comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, and an electric parking brake. It also offers Level 2 ADAS for added driver assistance.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, meanwhile, focuses on comfort and practicality. It includes ambient lighting, rear door sunshades, and a 7-inch multi-information display. The cabin features soft-touch materials with stitching, leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional elements such as chrome door handles, armrests, and multiple cabin and luggage lamps enhance usability.

On the safety front, the Grand Vitara offers six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, ABS with brake assist, hill-hold and hill-descent control. It also gets seat belt reminders with adjusters, ISOFIX mounts for child safety, and an electronic parking brake.

Renault Duster Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Comparison: Price

The Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and goes up to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-shwroom).

Meanewhile, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts from Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom).